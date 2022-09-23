2 hours ago

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey played his first game for Ghana after switching nationality.

In July this year, the Ghana Football Association(GFA) announced that the England-born defender has agreed to play for the country of his parents despite playing youth football for England.

Lamptey came on in Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Brazil in the 72nd minute as a replacement for Dennis Odoi in the 72nd minute.

Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.

The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.

Brazil could have scored more goals as they wasted numerous chances to end the contest.

After recess, Ghana switched to a back three as Salisu Mohammed and Inaki Willimas came into the game and they changed the game completely.

Inaki Williams had an attempt on goal charged down by Bremer which earned Ghana a corner kick.

Ghana controlled the game for much of the second period and nearly scored as Andre Ayew headed a corner against the post.