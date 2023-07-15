48 minutes ago

Tariq Lamptey, the talented defender of the Black Stars, has commenced pre-season training alongside his teammates at Brighton and Hove Albion in preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 English Premier League season.

Lamptey had been sidelined since March after sustaining a knee injury during a league match against West Ham, causing him to miss the remainder of the previous season.

His absence was sorely felt by both his club and the Ghana national team, as he was unable to participate in the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola in March.

In his place, Kingsley Schindler, a German-born player, was chosen by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Additionally, Lamptey's recovery journey also led to his absence in Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023, held in Antananarivo.

Nevertheless, his return to training signifies a positive step forward in his rehabilitation process, bringing hope for his comeback to competitive action.

During the 2022/23 season, Lamptey made 23 appearances across various competitions, scoring once.