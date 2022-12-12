2 hours ago

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has begun training with his English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion after playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lamptey born to Ghanaian parents in the UK switched nationality to play for Ghana in July this year and was named in Ghana's 26-man squad list for the World Cup.

The Black Stars bowed out of the tournament at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and a win over Korea.

Lamptey made two appearances at the FIFA World Cup as he played in matches against Korea and Uruguay.

The Ghanaian has started training with his club side as they prepare for the start of the English Premier League after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He scored for his side as they defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and will play against Charlton Athletic on 21st December 2022.

Tariq Lamptey has so far made 11 appearances for his side mostly from the bench and will be looking forward to nail a starting berth in the team.