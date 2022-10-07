1 hour ago

Ghana and Brighton defender has been singing the praises of his new coach Roberto De Zerbi who joined the club recently.

The former Sassuolo manager joined the seagulls after Chelsea snapped up Graham Potter after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

De Zerbi played his first game as Brighton manager last weekend in the 3-3 drawn game at Anfield but Lamptey is already in awe of the young Italian coach.

“It has been good. We had a short time working to get the instructions but he has made clear what he expects us to do.

“You could already see some of the ideas we have been trying to implement,” Tariq Lamptey said.

The Black Stars newbie added, “We just have to keep working hard on the training pitch and get the results.”

Lamptey made his International debut for Ghana as he came on in their 3-0 defeat to Brazil in the 72nd minute as a replacement for Dennis Odoi.

He will be hoping for more playing time under his new coach as he stakes a claim for a place in Ghana's squad for the World Cup.