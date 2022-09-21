1 hour ago

Tariq Lamptey is one of the new players in the Black Stars camp who have impressed in training since the team assembled in Deauville on Monday to prepare for the two friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua. The Brighton and Hove Albion right back is oozing with confidence and looks very hungry for his first Ghana appearance in this International window.

Tariq Lamptey is one of the options for the right back position but can also function in the right wing role in a three back system. We caught up with him after training on Tuesday and this is what he told ghanafa.org

On training with new team mates

I feel really good; training has been really good, it’s good to know everybody. There is a very high quality here and we are working hard in training, listening to what the Coach has to say and looking forward to the game.

On quality of players in the team

Everyone has been fantastic. Everyone has been very welcoming. I am talking to everyone, getting to know everyone. It feels like a family so it feels so good.

On how it feels to be in the national team

I am very proud to be here and I am really determined to train hard, give the best as I can and I looking forward to the game on Friday

On expectations ahead of Brazil clash

In this game you have to prepare very well, you prepare based on how you want to play and we already excited and looking forward to play against the team on Friday.

On motivation to get to work

I am just really excited to come here and get to work. I am very happy and looking forward to the game.