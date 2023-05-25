1 hour ago

Ghana and Brighton right-back, Tariq Lamptey will feature in Europe's second-rate Cup competition, the UEFA Europa League after his side booked their ticket on Wednesday evening at the Amex Stadium in the game against the champions Man City.

The Seagulls managed to hold the Citizens to a pulsating 1-1 drawn game with Brighton's Enciso scoring a goal-of-the-season contender with his equalizer after Phil Foden opened the scores for the champions.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for Treble-chasing City, squeezing the ball beyond Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on the goalline after Erling Haaland's assist left goalkeeper Jason Steele stranded.

Brighton deservedly levelled through 19-year-old Enciso's stunning strike, which arrowed into the top corner from 25 yards.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for a pull on his marker in 79th minute following a video assistant referee review, as Brighton held on for a draw that ends City's 12-match winning run in the Premier League.

As for Brighton, the hard-earned point seals a top-six finish and cements a place in next season's Europa League group stage.

Lamptey made 26 appearances across all competitions for Brighton and Hove Albion, scoring one and providing an assist.

The defender has been ruled out of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on June 18.