48 minutes ago

Ghana and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey was on the scoresheet as his side came back from a goal down to beat Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The rampaging full-back was handed a rare start and he did not disappoint as he starred with a virtuoso display.

Another player who has been chased by Ghana in the past Eddie Nketiah opened the scores for Arsenal after a beautiful run from Reiss Nelson from the halfway line.

Nketiah curled home a sweet finish to open the scores for the gunners in the 20th minute of the game.

Danny Welbeck, who played for the Gunners in 2018 final, made it 1-1 with a penalty after he had been fouled by debutant home goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Kaoru Mitoma put Brighton ahead after a neat passing move and Tariq Lamptey added a third with a low strike.

The loss in this third-round tie was only the third time in 20 matches in all competitions that Arsenal had been beaten this season.

Tariq Lamptey is expected to be named in Ghana's 2022 squad list for the FIFA World Cup.