Ten-man Swansea City moved back into the Championship's top two after new signing Conor Hourihane's goal secured a 1-1 draw with promotion rivals Brentford.

Brentford controlled the contest and looked to be heading for a deserved victory after Ghana forward Tariqe Fosu-Henry's close-range header.

But Swansea, who had Kyle Naughton sent off for a second yellow card on 69 minutes, claimed an unlikely equaliser just four minutes later when league debutant Hourihane's free-kick missed everyone and sailed into the net.

Hourihane was crossing rather than shooting, but the home side did not care as the point moved them back to second in the table.

Brentford are now unbeaten in 17 league matches, but missed a chance to leapfrog Swansea and climb into the automatic promotion places themselves.

Thomas Frank's team have lost fewer games than any other English Football League team this season and never looked like getting beaten here.

The visitors had the greater share of possession and as a result took control of the game.

To their credit, Swansea's formidable rearguard - they boast the best defensive record in the EFL - limited Brentford to only a couple of chances before the break.