5 hours ago

Five people, including a Senior High School (SHS) teacher, have been arrested at Kwawu Afram Plains North for cultivating Indian hemp (Weed).

Michael Anakpo, a teacher at Donkorkrom Agric SHS and his gang, according to reports, were arrested while in the about 80 hectares cannabis farm inside a forest.

The other suspects have been identified as Blewu Nomenyo, Korsi Mawuena, Charles Kale, and Emmanuel Kojo.

They were arrested during a raid by the forestry commission workers but other suspects managed to flee the scene.

Speaking to‘ Akwasi Dwamena, Foster Amoateng, who led the team said the operation was upon intelligence gathered.

He revealed they retrieved five containers, three big sacks and six mini sacks with the weed in them.

They have been handed over to the police for further investigation.