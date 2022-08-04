11 hours ago

The High Court in Tarkwa in the Western Region, on Monday, granted GH¢ 50,000 bail to Ernest Donkor, 28, a Physics teacher, charged with defiling a 16-year-old student of Asankragwa Senior High School (SHS).

He is to justify the bail with one surety and also report to the investigator every Monday, the court presided over by Justice John Ekow Mensah ordered.

Last Wednesday, the Asankrangwa District Magistrate court granted GH¢10,000 bail to Augustine Swanzy Oduro, 34, a History teacher after he was also charged for indecent assault of a 15-year-old first-year student of the same school, on July 14.

The court ordered that two sureties of the bail are to be justified. However, Donkor, the accused, could not secure bail at the District Magistrate court and was referred to the High Court.

The two teachers have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case has been adjourned to August 31.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) J A. Kwakye, on July 18, told the court presided over by Mr. Augustine Fiifi Donful that the incident happened during the Amenfi West Municipal Inter-School competition, held at the Asankrangwa SHS, on July 14, 2022.

On that day, he said, the two teachers took the victims out of the school premises and bought new dresses for them towards the celebration of the victims’ birthday.

ASP Kwakye said, at about 2 pm on the same day, the suspects took the girls to a hotel at Wassa Dunkwa near Asankrangwa.

According to the prosecutor, at the hotel, the teachers bought Malta Guinness drinks for the victims.

ASP Kwakye said that Donkor, took the 16-year-old victim to a room at the hotel in a quest to have a conversation with her, whilst Oduro, took the 15-year-old victim to a hotel room for the same purpose.

Prosecution told the court that the 16-year-old girl in the course of the conversation went to the washroom and left the Malta Guinness drink with Donkor.

“The victim returned from the washroom and after drinking the Malta Guinness drink, fell dizzy and went blackout. She regained consciousness later and found herself on the bed naked with blood stains in between her thighs. Oduro while in the room made sexual body contact with the 15-year-old victim by fondling her breasts and touching her buttocks,” ASP Kwakye said.

He said the victim escaped from the room, and later, the two teachers brought the victims back to the school campus.

Prosecution said that, on their way to campus, Donkor promised to buy an iPhone 7plus, pizza, and food for the 16-year-old victim, and warned them not to tell anyone about what happened at the hotel.

ASP Kwakye said the victims narrated the incident to the Assistant Headmaster of the SHS, Mr. Daniel Quayson, Jnr, the complainant, who reported the case to the police at Asankrangwa.