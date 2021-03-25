1 hour ago

Three teacher unions have called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education to restore the responsibility allowances of their members.

The unions, comprising the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) said several efforts to get the allowances restored had failed.

“Teachers who hold various responsibilities in our educational institutions and are entitled to responsibility allowance have had their allowance stopped when they were promoted to another rank. Despite several efforts by the affected teachers and the teacher unions, a great number of these teachers have not had their responsibility allowances restored,” the unions noted in a joint statement.

They also expressed concerns about the GES’ failure to upgrade teachers to the appropriate ranks.

“Another problem that is demotivating and demoralizing is the failure by the Ghana Education Service to upgrade to the appropriate ranks. Teachers who have both on their own, financed themselves to acquire degrees and those who have completed their study leave with or without pay.”

The unions gave government by the end of April 2021 to address their concerns.

Teacher Unions have consistently demanded a restoration of outstanding allowances owed them.

In 2020, newly trained teachers recruited by the GES called on the government to as a matter of urgency, settle all arrears owed them.

They claimed they had been paid a month out of their five-month salary arrears since they were employed in December 2019.

Source: citifmonline