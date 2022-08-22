2 hours ago

Teacher unions have called on the Deputy Director of Management Services at the Ghana Education Service, Anthony Boateng, to decline the contract extension past his retirement offered him.

In a statement, the unions also called on GES to direct all persons past their retirement age to hand over their posts to the next in line.

“The weekend has been inundated with concerns and agitations by the rank and file of education workers in Pre-Tertiary Education and other stakeholders on the issue of the post-retirement contract extension granted to the Deputy Director-General (MS) of Education and also the stay in office of other retired persons in education in the Ghana Education Service,” the unions said in a joint statement.

If by 30th September 2022, retired persons have not handed over their posts, the unions said their members will “disregard directives issued by these persons.”

The teacher unions that jointly issued the statement are the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Ghana National Association of Teachers, Teachers and Educational Workers Union and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The decision for Anthony Boateng’s extension was made at the request of the Minister for Education.

During the period of extension, he will continue his current role and assist in the development of the Ministry’s National Education Institute.

Source: citifmonline