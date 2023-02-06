3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo has advised teachers to show concern for the wellbeing and development of their students.

Gifty Twum Ampofo admonished teachers to quit using canes on students stressing it only puts fear in them and doesn't "bring about any correction".

To her, the best way to help the students to learn is for the teachers to assume a supervisory role over their school children and patiently guide them to develop their strengths.

According to her, teachers must be psychologically sound to handle students.

The teachers, she further said, should be able to identify and solve the problems that their students have so as to bring out the best in them.

"Teaching is a calling. Supervision is very crucial," she stated while speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme.