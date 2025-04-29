8 hours ago

The ongoing national Thank You Tour of the NPP, being led by its 2024 Presidential Candidate, is being turned into a subtle campaign platform by Kennedy Agyapong and his team.

Agyapong, who contested the 2024 NPP Presidential primaries and lost, is gearing up to contest again, and has joined the thank you tour, following the invitation of all former aspirants to join him, to promote unity.

However, it appears the campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong have taken advantage of the invitation, and turned the platform into early personal campaign.

From the beginning of the tour, in the Western Region, a particular group of people, clad in Ken was organised to cheer on Ken at each venue.

This organised crowd, appeared to have been repeated in each region visited so far, as same routine has followed.

However, at the beginning of the tour in Ashanti Region on Tuesday, things became more apparent, as a vehicle, fully loaded with Kennedy Agyapong 2028 paraphenalia, was caught inviting delegates and presenting them with Kennedy t-shirts and money

Interestingly, most of those who were invited for the t-shirts, arrived at the ground clad in Bawumia for President 2024 t-shirt, and were presented with Ken's t shirts.

Meanwhile, tempers flared when Kennedy Agyapong's team tried to distribute another set of t-shirts at Bantama in Kumasi.

Party members condemned the action, accusing Kennedy's team of turning the thank you tour platform into personal campaign.