1 hour ago

Our head coach Otto Addo says solidarity, mental toughness and team work are crucial to Ghana’s success in the ongoing FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

He was speaking in an interview with ghanafa.org on the heels of Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday.

As the team builds up to the mouthwatering encounter against Uruguay on Friday, Otto expects the spotlight to be on the entire team rather than individual players.

‘’Just as everybody, I said to the boys, the way the players who don’t play behave is more important because they were singing from the beginning, bringing energy to the camp, they were celebrating with those who play so for me it’s not about an individual, it’s about the team’’.

‘’Surely Andre Ayew is a little bit different because he was there. He watched with his own eyes what happened in that game so for him I think it’s even a stronger feeling in this match but it’s about the team.

‘’I said it from the beginning that if we want to have a chance in this World Cup it’s about team work and for this we need to connect, we showed that we have a lot of passion, mentally we were very strong and I want the players to show it in the last game of the group stage’’ Otto Addo added.

Ghana and Uruguay go head-to-head on Friday in search of a ticket to the Round of 16 with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round whiles the Uruguayans are desperately in need of a win to progress to the next round.

The match is scheduled for 13:00 GMT kick off at Al Janoub stadium in Qatar.