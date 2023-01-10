2 hours ago

A 10-year-old kid was electrocuted, leaving the residents of Beppoh in the Western Region's Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in a state of sorrow.

Primary 4 student who passed away was reportedly playing with his pals when he touched a live electrical line that was lying on the ground.

The Assembly Member for the Beppoh Electoral Area, Thomas Kofi Enyam, verified the tragic incident, saying the youngster was electrocuted after putting the live wire into his mouth.

He said the boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Beppoh CHPS compound.

The Assembly Member disclosed that the live wire was a connection between two stores that had fallen off and gone ignored a few days earlier.

Police have been notified of the incident, but no arrest has been made as of yet.

The body has subsequently been placed at the Bawdie mortuary in anticipation of an autopsy.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com