2 hours ago

Some members of the Kumawood fraternity have been spotted in a video sympathising with the family of the late actor.

In a video shared on social media by ZionFelix, actors like Dr. Likee, Kyekyeku, Vivian Jill, Wayoosi, Oboy Siki, 39/40, among others were seen in the family house of the late actor.

Kyekyeku, 39/40, and Nana Yeboah, who couldn't control their tears, were seen crying as people around tried to console them.

In the video, the mother of the late C Confion also broke into uncontrollable tears immediately after she saw Dr. Likee.

Background

Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, passed on in the early hours of December 20, 2024, after battling a critical illness.

The death of the budding actor was made known in a press statement issued by Akabenezer Productions immediately after the actor passed on.

In the statement signed by its Managing Director, Daniel Akwasi Agyei, the production house indicated that strenuous efforts were made to save the life of C Confion, who had been unwell for some time now, but unfortunately, their efforts were not enough.

C Confion was a key member of Dr. Likee's team.