1 hour ago

Preparations for the burial of the late Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti Region, Francis Kofi Okesu, is underway.

The MCE was buried in his hometown at Dambai, the Oti Regional capital today.

Ahead of the burial service, the family has organized a pre-burial and scenes show some relations crying uncontrollably.

A requiem service would be held for him at Damnai Lapaz park with family and friends, the Local ministries and colleagues of MDCEs in view of the fact he served with humility.

Meanwhile, a one week celebration was held on September 17 in preparations towards the funeral.

The Dean for Oti MDCEs died in a hotel room at Ejisu-Kumasi on September 5, 2022 when he travelled with his driver on a personal trip.

Police found his body in a supine position in bed naked with his left arm hanging beside the bed on Sunday.

Mr Okesu left behind two children and a wife.