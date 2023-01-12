52 minutes ago

A medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Clarisse Agbor Enoetle, has been reported dead.

The deceased, said to be of Cameroonian descent, was in her fourth year at the Kumasi-based university.

Her death was confirmed in a post on Voice of KNUST’s official Twitter page.

Details about the death, however, remain sketchy.

Ms Enoetle was said to be the best student in Cameroon in the 2016 cohort of General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level candidates.

She scored the best grade of 11 A’s nationwide.

Following the news of her demise, scores of colleagues have taken to social media to mourn her.