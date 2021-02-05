14 minutes ago

There was absolute drama in Berekum on Wednesday during a National Division One League match between Berekum Arsenal and Techiman Cities.

The football match ended 1-0 on favour of the home side Berekum Arsenal but the real drama happened after the game had ended.

A player of Techiman Cities by name Hayford Adu Poku was quickly accosted by the Police in Berekum immediately after the final whistle.

His alleged crime is that he has absconded for over two years now with money belonging to his former landlord, Yaw Nsiah.

According to the landlord, Yaw Nsiah, he used to live with the footballer in the same house as his tenant and a relative abrod remitted some amount of GHC3,000 to him but he did not have a mobile money account and so told his then tenant Hayford Adu Poku who he is very good friends with to receive the money on his phone which he had registered for mobile money.

The money was duly sent and the footballer acknowledged receiving the money but few days later he vanished into thin air from the house and changed his phone number.

All attempts to trace him had proved futile until Wednesday when the landlord went to watch the Division One League game between Berekum Arsenal and Techiman Cities.

While the teams were warming up, he spotted Hayford Adu Poku and quickly went to lodge a complaint at the Police station.

So at the station he was told to wait till the final whistle after which the said player will be arrested as the Police lay ambush.

Immediately after the game, Hayford Adu Poku of Techiman Cities was quickly apprehended and sent to the Police station where he admitted the crime but officials of his club were able to apply for a Police enquiry bail for him.