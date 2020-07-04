4 hours ago

Division one league side, Techiman City Football Club, has released a statement condemning acts of vandalism perpetrated by some faceless persons during the visit of the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt E.S Okraku.

The former Dreams FC Executive Director, was recently in the Bono East Regional capital where he attended a funeral.

In a bid to welcome the GFA boss to the region, Techiman City Football Club erected a huge banner in salutation to Mr. Okraku but some faceless persons went to vandalize it.

Expressing his disapproval towards the conduct, President of the club, Mr. Anthony Kobla Abotchie said, although some supporters have informed him that, the "nasty act" was carried out by the Techiman Eleven Wonders FC, he cannot immediately blame the rival club, since he does not have any evidence to that effect.

"The management and supporters are not happy about this nasty act. Techiman City cannot put the blame at the doorsteps of Techiman Eleven Wonders as alleged by some supporters since we do not have evidence to that effect but would not want to say that, whoever did that will surely pay a heavy price for it and must surely bury his head in the sand.", Kobla Abotchie said in portions of his statement copied to Ghana Guardian.

He said the matter has since been reported to the police and investigations have begun to bring the perpetrators to book.

"The matter has also been reported to the police and investigations are ongoing. This step has been taken because Techiman City Football Club believes in the rule of law and the justice system in Ghana.", he wrote.

FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

The attention of Techiman City Football Club has been drawn to the destruction of its banner made to welcome the president of the Ghana Football Association and his Entourage to Techiman, the capital of the Bono East Region.

Techiman City Football Club heard of his coming to Techiman for a funeral and therefore decided to welcome him with a big banner. The banner was displayed just at the box junction connecting the Sunyani-Nkoranza and the Kumasi-Tamale roads and exactly on the fence housing the newly constructed Techiman Hemaa's palace.

The management and supporters are not happy about this nasty act. Techiman City cannot put the blame at the doorsteps of Techiman Eleven Wonders as alleged by some supporters since we do not have evidence to that effect but would not want to say that, whoever did that will surely pay a heavy price for it and must surely bury his head in the sand.

The matter has also been reported to the police and investigations are ongoing. This step has been taken because Techiman City Football Club believes in the rule of law and the justice system in Ghana.

The matter was also reported to the GFA President Kurt Okraku at a meeting held at Encom Hotel annex by the CEO of Techiman City Football Club Kobla Abotchie with evidence of the torn banner in the presence of some supporters.

Techiman City Football Club is a peace-loving sporting club and would not succumb to any unlawful act. We once again condemn this unlawful, barbaric, uncivilized, unmatured, uncuff and shameful act being perpetrated by madness to the highest order.

We Techiman city Football Club management and supporters express our gratitude to the media for the support given us. Thanks.

Signed.

Kobla Abotchie (CEO)

Jude Akoto Frimpong (Head of communications)

