2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders is close to announcing Joseph Asare Bediako as their new head coach.

The Techiman based club have been without a coach since Yaw Acheampong resigned from his post after a string of poor results at the club.

At the time of departing the club, Acheampong guided the club to the 16th place on the Ghana Premier League log.

Coach Joseph Asare Bediako has not had things easy at all as he started the season as head coach of Aduana Stars but was sacked after some a string of poor results.

Techiman Eleven Wonders will in the coming days announce the appointment of the veteran trainer as they new coach as they bid to avoid the drop.

The club is currently languishing in the relegation places and must up their game in order to survive as they lie 17th and will play Ashgold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium over the weekend.