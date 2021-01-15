5 hours ago

Techiman Eleven Wonders defender Rashid Mohammed has assured the club's fans of grabbing draw against Accra Hearts of Oak in their week 9 encounter.

The Techiman side will play as guest of the Phobians but the enterprising defender believes they can cause a stare at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

They are returning to the same pitch for the second time in the nine weeks old league as they had earlier held Kotoko to a drawn game, a feat tha confident Mohammed feels makes them familiar with the terrain.

"We have really prepared for Hearts game on Sunday and we are motivated ahead of the game," he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Ash FM.

"Drawing against Kotoko earlier has not put pressure on us to win or draw against Hearts of oak.

"It's a different game but not different in the approach to what we did against Kotoko.

"It is the same thing and the training we did against Karela Fc is the same thing we are doing now."

Hearts of Oak in their last home match annihilated Bechem United by 6-1 and coach Papic' s side has been boosted by the return of Midfielder Emmanuel Nettey and the club's joint leading scorer Kwane Obeng Junior, who both have missed the action for some weeks.

Playing for the first time in front of their expected teaming fans following government's decision to allow fans into the stadium, the Phobians looks favourite to clinch their 4th win in the league.

But the the Wonders defender is not perturbed about the Phobian scare.

"Bechem United is different from Techiman Eleven Wonders so they should bear in mind that what they did to Bechem can not be done to us, Mohammed said.

"I can promise our supporters that we will get at least a point and if possible winning all the three points

"Although our leaders owe us that will not de-motivate us from playing against Hearts Of Oak, we are in talks with them and we trust them we will get our money."

The Phobians, after their awat draw with Elimina Sharks, will welcome the Techiman based club at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in matchday 9 encounter.