In a dramatic conclusion to their season, Techiman Eleven Wonders FC narrowly avoided relegation after a tense penalty shootout against Steadfast FC in the Access Bank Division One League Zone One relegation playoff.

The match, played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 30, 2024, kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final moment.

With the future of both clubs at stake, the encounter at Baba Yara Stadium was a gripping display of nerves and skill.

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC, a former Premier League side, knew that only a victory could secure their place in the second-tier league for the next season.

Meanwhile, Steadfast FC was equally determined to win and ensure their own survival.

Techiman Eleven Wonders took an early lead in the 32nd minute when Abass Ganiu found the back of the net.

However, the game remained tightly contested, and Steadfast FC managed to equalize, pushing the match into extra time with a 1-1 scoreline.

As extra time concluded without any additional goals, the match proceeded to a penalty shootout.

The tension was palpable with each spot-kick, as the crowd watched with bated breath.

Ultimately, the hero of the day was the Techiman Eleven Wonders goalkeeper, who made two crucial saves, leading his team to a 6-5 victory in the shootout.

With this win, Techiman Eleven Wonders FC earned the right to compete in the 2024/25 Access Bank Division One League.

Unfortunately, Steadfast FC will be relegated to the Northern Region Division Two League for the next season.