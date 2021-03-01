57 minutes ago

Medeama midfielder Isaac Agyenim Boateng wants out of the club after struggling for game time.

He has barely been used in the Medeama set up since playing in their 1-0 victory over King Faisal.

The player wants out of the club and Techiman Eleven Wonders are ready to provide the attacking midfielder with an escape route.

Agyenim Boateng was overlooked by former Medeama gaffer Samuel Boadu and things have not changes since his resignation.

Eleven Wonders sold their talisman Salifu Ibrahim to Accra Hearts of Oak and are looking to acquire Isaac Agyenim Boateng as his replacement.

He has been an essential part of the Medeama project ever since joining on a free transfer from Asante Kotoko scoring some wonderful goals while providing assists.