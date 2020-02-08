2 hours ago

The Techiman Circuit Court has remanded the 34-year old self acclaimed lawyer, Iddriss Yahaya into police custody to reappear on Thursday February 13.

In an interview with JoyNews, State prosecutor, Detective Inspector Phamous kwaku Agbasa presenting the facts of the case to court said, there has been many complaints against the suspect since he was arrested last Tuesday.

He therefore prayed the court to give investigators ample time to carry on with investigations since they believe more complainants would show up.

His lordship Alexander Graham, who presided over the case granted the police the permission for the suspect to be remanded so further investigations could be carried on.

The case according to the presiding judge has been referred to the Office of the Chief Justice for advice.

The judge added that the Afram plains migistrate court leveled similar accusations against the suspect and would want to have him in their courts.

