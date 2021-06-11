1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Techiman North Constituency; Lawyer Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare has made a cash donation of GHC1000(Thousand Ghana Cedis) to support the ongoing Colts League in her constituency.

She made the donation at Tuobodom when she met the teams and the district FA Executives on Saturday 29th May 2021.

She further promised the teams of her unflinching support to elevate soccer in the district.

She took the opportunity to also thank her husband; Dr. Lawrence Ofosu Adjare, who is former NCC member of Accra Hearts of Oak, for his support and guidance in the establishment of the FA in the district.