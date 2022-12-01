1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has congratulated lawyer Gary Nimako for his first-rate guidance in the victory of the Techiman South 2020 Parliamentary election petition which was determined at the Wenchi High Court on Wednesday, 30th November 2022.

“Chairman Wontumi has every faith in your advocacy skills, and for that matter, didn’t come as a surprise to him when you were appointed as the party’s first Director of Legal Affairs. The party people of the Ashanti Region and Asanteman are indeed proud of you. “

“On behalf of the good people of the Ashanti Region and Asanteman, Chairman Wontumi expresses our heartiest congratulations to you for ensuring the successful protection of the overwhelming verdict of the Techiman South people, which by extension, has preserved our party’s majority status in Parliament.”

“He seizes this opportunity to also congratulate the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah for being affirmed as the winner of the 2020 parliamentary election and the legitimate legislative representative of the constituency.”

“Chairman Wontumi believes that this is not just a victory for the NPP or Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, but also a victory for democracy; a victory for our democratic processes; and a victory for rule of law. Congratulations once again!” Nana Poku Frefre, political assistant, chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako said in a statement.