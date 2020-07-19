1 hour ago

Dutch Eredivisie side Williem II have acquired the services of three Ghanaian players for the upcoming 2020/2021 league season.

Technical director of Willem II , Joris Mathijsen could not have imagined that his zeal would turn out to be so favorable in the first months of this year as with the coronavirus pandemic clubs are reeling how to conduct their transfer business but already he has Dutch born Ghanaian full back Leeroy Owusu from De Graafschap, German born Ghanaian duo of Kwasi Wreidt and Derrick Köhn all from ( Bayern Munich II).

That is why Willem II has already largely formed the selection for the new season.

“The corona crisis made it difficult to see people face-to-face. This made it extra special that we had already arranged all this ”, says Mathijsen, who scouted again in Germany after the previous successful purchases.

Technical director of Willem II , Joris Mathijsen has been espousing the qualities of his new recruits.

"Wriedt is the top scorer in the 3. Bundesliga. A very goal-oriented striker, who fits well into our system when playing football. We wanted to get him earlier, but last winter he was not allowed to leave Bayern. And Köhn is an offensive left back, who has a lot of attention and a good cross. He did not break through at Bayern, because he had to compete with a Alphonso Davies, but he fits very well with our football. ”

Willem II wants to maintain itself in the sub-top next season and again fight for European football. "We want to improve every year. That is not easy when you are fifth. But now we are fifth after 26 games and for the coming season we have the ambition to reach at least the play-offs after 34 games, ”said technical director Joris Mathijsen. "That will be quite a challenge, certainly also because of the busy program, with many European competitions if it is up to us. But that fits in with the development that we have gone through in recent years and would be a nice next step. Ultimately, our goal is to become a stable left-hand rowing club. ” he said.