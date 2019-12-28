24 minutes ago

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) says it is resuming its suspended strike over the failure of the Ministry of Finance and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to pay its members without the existing public university allowances for the month of December 2019.

"Under the circumstances where the government has refused to implement the National Labour Commission (NLC) ruling of October 28, 2019, we are informing you of the immediate resumption of our suspended strike," TUTAG said in a letter dated December 23, 2019 and seen by Graphic Online.

The letter, signed by the General Secretary of TUTAG, Mr Joseph Danso to the Executive Secretary of the NLC said on October 28, 2019, the commission expressly ruled that the Ministry of Finance and the government should pay lecturers in technical universities the same existing allowances as their counterparts in the public universities "with a specific roadmap beginning from December 2019 and subsequent arrears paid in January and February 2020 with the effective date from August 2019".

"However salaries for December 2019 have been paid without the said allowances with no official communication to that effect," the letter stated.

"We wish to inform you that the FWSC and the Ministry of Finance have blatantly refused to comply with your express ruling. You recall that in our letter dated November 27, 2019, we notified you of our intention to resume the suspended strike if the FWSC undermines the NLC ruling of October 28, 2019, and pay anything less than the existing public university allowances," it said.