Ghana’s Telecommunications Giant, MTN partnered with the leading smartphone brand in Ghana, TECNO, to launch its newest CAMON model, the CAMON 20 series, comprising of the CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and CAMON 20 Premier 5G to the Ghanaian market with special packages for all CAMON 20 users, in a plush ceremony held at kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on Monday, 8th May 2023. MTN comes on board with special offers including an installment payments plan, free monthly data bundle for six months, and free periodic airtime, among others. According to telecommunication giants MTN, the partnership is a strategic one aimed at facilitating smartphones for the citizenry with the intention to support the government’s initiative of achieving universal smart usage in Ghana.

With Stop At Nothing as its band spirit, the future is now with the 5G network and CAMON 20 series. TECNO and MTN's partnership will lead to better products, services, and connectivity for the Ghanaian market. The collaboration between TECNO and MTN would provide customers access to the latest technology and high-speed internet services as well as faster downloads and upload speeds with improved streaming and gaming thanks to the TECNO CAMON 20 Premier and PRO 5G, which is outfitted with the most recent 5G technology.

In a keynote Address by Mr Guido Sopiimeh-Acting Chief Commercial Officer of MTN , the partnership with TECNO first started in 2013 and over time, MTN and TECNO have collaborated to advance the digital agenda by connecting customers via smartphones and dependable internet access to Ghanaians. “We all know how the digital world is moving now, So, we want to aid in driving the digital agenda, because we believe everyone in Africa deserves digital connectivity. We are aware that affordability is the main setback for smart phones expansion therefore we entered into this partnership to provide a variety of packages that will make it accessible and affordable to all and sundry,” he said. He added that MTN is a very innovative forward-looking entity and TECNO also holds a similar ideology, which made the partnership seamless, we believe we will be able to churn out innovative products and services for existing and potential smartphone customers in Ghana.

During the launch event, TECNO showcased the CAMON 20 Series advanced features and capabilities, which includes a 6.7-inch OLED display supporting full-path cinema-grade P3 wide color gamut, a 5000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology, a 32MP Selfie and 50MP main camera RGBW Ultra-Sensitive sensor, a 108MP Ultra Definition camera that support 4K and HDR video, up to 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of internal storage, a large 5000mAh battery with a 45W supercharger, an innovative “Magic Skin” material technology that is waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant as well as fingerprint proof and a powerful octa-core processor making it an ideal device for power users.

Speaking to the press, the Public Relations Manager & South-East Sector, Marketing Manager of TECNO, Awurakua A. Antwi, said, "We are excited to launch our CAMON 20 Series that comes with Industry first Flagship “Magic Skin” material technology design in Ghana and partner with MTN to provide customers with access to the latest technology and high-speed internet services. The new TECNO CAMON 20 Series brings spectacular portrait video and night portrait photography experience with the industry first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design for forward-looking users ". She added that, TECNO will continue to push the envelope in design innovation and establish itself as a trailblazer in the smartphone industry, ushering in a new era of elevated functionality and visual allure.

Benefits of the partnership to Ghanaians;