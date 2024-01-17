8 hours ago

Global Innovative Technology brand TECNO, as the official sponsor of the Africa Cup in Côte d'Ivoire, organised a star-studded charity match on the second day of the opening ceremony.

The game featured CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, famous football players including Jay-Jay Okocha, El Hadji Diouf, Asamoah Gyan, Dennis Oliech, and Erick Otieno, who graced the field in a show of support for the sport and community development.

The charity match, graced by renowned players such as Asamoah Gyan, Jay-Jay Okocha, El Hadji Diouf, Dennis Oliech, and Erick Otieno, not only showcased the passion for football but also served as a platform for TECNO to announce an ambitious philanthropic endeavor to refurbish 100 community football pitches across Africa within the next five years. This initiative aims to foster youth engagement, promote healthy living, and ensure access to quality playing fields in underserved communities.

TECNO's General Manager, Jack Guo passionately stated, “We embark on a mission to illuminate countless dreams by revitalising 100 pitches across Africa," emphasising the transformative power of TECNO's initiative.Taylan Tankpinou, 10-year-old football enthusiast, added, "Thanks to TECNO, we're building better places to play and grow!"

In an inspiring move, TECNO declared that for every goal scored during the charity match, an additional $10,000 would be donated towards the refurbishment project. The match concluded with a generous donation of $50,000 from TECNO, amplifying the impact of the initiative and contributing to the enhancement of sports facilities for future generations.The event was a celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and corporate responsibility, showcasing TECNO's commitment to going beyond traditional sponsorship.

TECNO aims to foster talent, ignite passion, and promote unity through its involvement in football and the ongoing Africa Cup serves as a backdrop for TECNO's impactful initiative, emphasising the enduring spirit of community and the universal love for football that transcends borders. The refurbished pitches represent more than just an investment in sports infrastructure; they symbolise a dedication to nurturing the dreams and aspirations of Africa's youth.

As goals were scored and pitches were pledged for refurbishment, the legacy of TECNO's initiative continues to resonate across communities, inspiring the next generation of football stars. This philanthropic effort aligns seamlessly with TECNO's brand spirit, 'Stop At Nothing,' as the company takes proactive steps to make a lasting difference in the lives of African youth.

