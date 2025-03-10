16 hours ago



The brand hosted the TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event on Day 2 of MWC 2025, highlighting strategic AI- and imaging-focused partnerships and unveiling the CAMON 40 Series smartphones, the MEGABOOK S14 laptop and AI Glasses



TECNO will launch an experiential event in Ghana on March 14th and the following weeks. TECNO welcomes Ghanaian consumers to experience the latest flagship Camon 40 series and future of AI-driven innovation.

Barcelona– March 4, 2025 –

Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO caught the eye on day 2 of MWC Barcelona 2025 at its TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event, highlighting its practical AI strategy through the groundbreaking debut of the CAMON 40 smartphone series, TECNO AI Glasses Pro, and the MEGABOOK S14 laptop. TECNO CMO Laury Bai and Chief Product Launch Officer Oliver Mas were joined by key representatives from MediaTek, Google Cloud, DXOMARK and Qualcomm to unveil the innovations and spotlight the strategic collaborations that are driving advancements in AI and mobile imaging technologies.

Jan Stryjak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, shared, “In the past year, we have observed significant advancements in the field of AI. It is evident that AI will continue to drive transformative changes in our daily lives. In this critical period for the economic development of emerging markets, TECNO's AI technologies are unlocking potential for diverse needs.”

“The application of AI technologies is crucial and urgent in emerging markets. We’re committed to bridging the digital gap between emerging and mature markets.” said TECNO CMO, Laury Bai. “TECNO is taking a practical approach to make AI more accessible, ensuring users in emerging markets can access AI and cutting-edge technologies.”

Driven by its commitment, TECNO has forged a robust partnership with MediaTek, establishing a joint AI Laboratory dedicated to accelerating advancements in AI. At the event, James Chen, Vice President of Product and Technology Marketing at MediaTek, emphasized, “The synergistic R&D efforts between TECNO and MediaTek are set to democratize AI technology. Our collaboration powers a seamless, interconnected AI experience, bringing users a future of truly connected intelligence.” The CAMON 40 Premier 5G is the first to debut the premium MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI Processor, delivering an astounding 330% boost in AI performance.

CAMON 40 Series Powered by AI One-Tap FlashSnap Redefines Smartphone Snapshot Photography

TECNO’s Global Product Launch Officer, Olivier Mas, officially unveiled TECNO’s next-generation AI-driven products. Attendees at TECNO’s launch event witnessed the highly anticipated debut of TECNO’s new CAMON 40 Series, a device that embodies TECNO’s legacy of excellence in mobile imaging. Featuring One-Tap FlashSnap Mode and TECNO AI, the series sets a new benchmark in smartphone photography, delivering exceptional snapshot capabilities and AI-enhanced user experiences.

By fusing intelligent algorithms with high-end imaging hardware, the core of the AI-driven FlashSnap mode seamlessly integrates with a powerful camera and a handy One-Tap Button, allowing users to instantly capture life’s most vibrant but fleeting moments. With FlashSnap, AI optimizes camera startup and continuous shooting for instant captures, while AI-powered multi-frame processing reduces noise and enhances details for sharper images. Additionally, the BestMoment AI algorithm intelligently analyzes motion patterns, automatically identifying and selecting the best frames to ensure precise captures in dynamic scenarios, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience.

TECNO launches the CAMON 40 Series

Beyond One-Tap FlashSnap, the CAMON 40 Series also comprehensively improves the overall imaging experience. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G features a new 50MP Ultra-wide Angle Camera, a 50MP Periscope Telephone Camera and a 50MP AF Front Camera and is capable of 4K 60fps Pre-ISP Ultra Night Video with independent imaging chip, while the whole series is equipped with all-new wide-angle cameras with 50MP eye-track selfie.

TECNO’s Most Advanced AI Smartphone Revolutionizes AI Experience

Beyond its advanced rapid-capture functionality, the integration of TECNO AI further enhances the capabilities of the CAMON 40 Series. As the TECNO’s most advanced AI smartphone to date, it exemplifies a commitment to innovation that transcends hardware and software, extending into strategic partnerships that deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to emerging markets. , setting a new standard for AI-driven productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

Matt Waldbusser, Managing Director of Global Solutions and Consumer AI at Google Cloud, remarked, “Our collaboration with TECNO on the CAMON 40 Series is a standout example. Leveraging Google Cloud’s capabilities, we’ve introduced groundbreaking features such as Ask Ella, AI Image Generator, AI Writing, and AI Translate. I am particularly impressed by the industry-leading and competitive edge of some of these innovations. For instance, TECNO’s AI supports text translation in 136 languages, voice translation in 44 languages, and photo translation in 51 languages. We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with TECNO, unlocking limitless potential to bring advanced yet practical AI capabilities to emerging markets in a convenient and secure manner.”

The CAMON 40 Series redefines AI-driven communication with world’s first phone with AI-Powered 360° AI Call Assistant. This includes TECNO's pioneering Call Noise Cancellation, an exclusive industry-first innovation for enhanced clarity, along with Call Translation for real-time multi-language communication, Auto Answer and Call Summary functions. Powered by MediaTek’s latest chipsets, the series ensures smooth performance, fast processing, and extended battery life. With a sleek, durable, and water-resistant design, it seamlessly blends style with practicality for modern users.

TECNO AI makes life more creative, convenient and efficient for global users

MEGABOOK S14, the World’s Lightest 14-inch OLED Laptop, Inspires Creators and Game Lovers

The MEGABOOK S14 is TECNO’s first OLED laptop and the industry’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop, featuring a 2.8K OLED display and incredibly weighing only 899g (31.7oz). The laptop is equipped with the outstanding power of the Snapdragon® X Elite compute platform, the flagship chipset for AI PCs from Qualcomm Technologies, and integrates TECNO’s world’s first self-developed edge-side large-scale AI model, to achieve AI-enhanced multitasking.

World’s Lightest 14-inch Laptop MEGABOOK S14

Specifically designed for next-gen AI productivity, TECNO AI enhances the Ella AI Assistant, AI-powered PPT generation, AI-driven image search, smart albums, and offline meeting transcription with multilingual support. The External Graphics Dock, equipped with a powerful NVIDIA graphic card, delivers scalable, high-performance capabilities for design, gaming, and content creation. The laptop’s 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures exceptional visuals, while DTS:X Ultra dual 2W speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, fingerprint login, and PC Manager optimize connectivity and user experience.

TECNO's strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies was a highlight of the TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event, demonstrating a shared vision for the future of AI PCs. Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm, took the stage to discuss the integration of Qualcomm’s cutting-edge PC chipset into the new MEGABOOK S14 laptop, underscoring TECNO’s commitment to delivering high-performance computing solutions.

In addition, TECNO also introduced several standout new products. The featherlight 999g (35.2oz) ultrabook MEGABOOK T14 Air, features high-speed storage and LPDDR5 memory, while the ultra-thin, all-metal MEGABOOK K15S, equipped with a powerful 70Wh battery and supported by a 65W PD GaN charger, offers a smarter and more long-lasting user experience. Both devices are empowered by TECNO AI with advanced AI capabilities such as AI Album and AI Voice Assistant, making them perfect companions for all aspects of life.

The Next Game-Changing Tech Innovation: See the World with the TECNO AI Glasses Series

TECNO’s new AI Glasses Series also took center stage with the introduction of TECNO AI Glasses Pro and TECNO AI Glasses, reimagining eyewear with cutting-edge imaging, intelligent interactions, and a sleek aesthetic. The TECNO AI Glasses feature an aviator design, while the Pro model showcases a browline style, both embodying timeless elegance and modern fashion.

TECNO AI Glasses Redefine the Way People See the Future

Equipped with a 50MP high-definition camera, the series integrates an OV50D sensor, a 100° ultra-wide-angle custom lens, and an AI ISP imaging chip, forming a mobile-grade imaging system. This system lets users capture stunning, high-resolution photos with advanced AI noise reduction and HDR capabilities. With real-time translation supporting over 100 languages, TECNO AI’s Ella empowers accurate translation even for less common languages, as well as voice control, AI-powered object recognition, and intelligent information summaries for ultimate convenience.

Additionally, the AI Glasses Pro features a MicroLED display with 7th-gen resin waveguide technology, offering a 30° field of view, over 1,500 nits of brightness AR display, and a lightweight, ultra-thin design. The AR display allows users to effortlessly enjoy features like translation display, navigation, information prompts, and teleprompting.

Equipped with a 250mAh battery, these glasses offer over 11 hours of music playback and 8 hours of mixed use with just 30 minutes of charging. An advanced ultra-linear speaker, bass enhancement, and spatial sound deliver an immersive audio experience, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure seamless connectivity.

Futuristic Concepts and Groundbreaking Innovations

TECNO is also showcasing a range of boundary-pushing concept devices, advanced technologies and revolutionary materials in the AI Room experience zone at TECNO’s booth at MWC Barcelona.

“Create the AI Future”: TECNO’s show booth at MWC Barcelona 2025 & overall product showcase

This includes the SPARK Slim ultra-thin concept smartphone, a breakthrough concept creating the industry’s slimmest device with a 5000mAh+ battery. This technology ensures sleekness without compromising on powerful performance and is set to lead the way in the next wave of ultra-thin smartphone design.

The TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate 2, an ultra-thin tri-fold concept smartphone that reimagines the large-screen experience in a pocket-sized device, is also on show. First unveiled in August 2024, the physical prototype is now on display for the first time ever at MWC Barcelona 2025.

As for innovative design development, TECNO is showcasing Starry Optical Fiber for the first time. Unveiled in January, the industry-first breakthrough technology combines ultra-fine optical fibers with mini-LED lights which are integrated into a smartphone battery cover to produce a sparkling starry effect. This technology will be showcased on the new PHANTOM V Fold2 5G Space Expedition Version concept – the industry’s first foldable smartphone with satellite communication and made with a Moondust Fiber material.

Since its first MWC appearance in 2023, TECNO has continually transformed mobile experiences on the global stage. With these innovative launches, TECNO is setting new standards in mobile imaging and AI-enhanced technology, shaping a more connected and empowered future for consumers in emerging markets. With the brand essence of “Stop at Nothing”, TECNO’s relentless pursuit of innovation is making AI-powered technology more accessible, allowing consumers to experience the future ahead of time.

Following MWC Barcelona, TECNO Ghana will launch an experiential event for Ghanaian consumers. The event will kick off at the Accra Mall Food Court on the afternoon of March 14. Over the following weeks, consumers in Ghana will have the opportunity to experience and purchase the latest CAMON 40 Series and more products empowered by TECNO AI at multiple locations. For more information on the event, please kindly follow TECNO Ghana official social media channels and website.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.