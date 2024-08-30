1 hour ago

TECNO, a leader in innovative technology, has announced a giant leap in foldable smartphones with the introduction of the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 – an ultra-thin tri-fold concept device that that reimagines the large-screen experience in a pocket-sized device.

In its folded form, PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 is the thinnest among existing triple-folding models, measuring just 11mm in thickness. Unfolded, it reveals a giant 10” screen with TDDI technology for the first time in a foldable device. The new concept offers a glimpse into a more immersive, convenient and exciting future foldable smartphone experience. Building on previous designs, it addresses key pain points like hinge durability, camera performance, and software optimization, marking a significant leap forward in foldable innovation and offering Ghanaian consumers a glimpse into the future of mobile experiences.



TECNO’s PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 revolutionizes large-screen experiences in an ultra-slim design.



Ultra-thin Tri-Fold Design PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2’s innovative tri-fold screen transforms the device from a standard candy bar smartphone into an incredible tablet-like large-screen device. Crucially, the tri-fold design does not mean a major compromise on thickness, measuring 11mm when folded, thanks to an innovative and thinner hinge that enables existing bi-fold models to achieve a thickness of less than 9mm.



The device features the smartphone industry’s thinnest battery cover measuring just 0.25mm thanks to super compressed Titan Advanced Fiber material. Compared to the industry’s current thinnest 0.45mm thickness, this advanced material brings sufficient strength while allowing a thinner form. The streamline camera design also contributes to thinness and lightness without sacrificing image quality, while its position to one side of the device makes it easier to find the center of gravity when holding.



Huge Immersive and Less Creased Screen with Super Durability and Thinner Hinges When unfolded, the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 delivers an unparalleled viewing experience with its expansive 10-inch 3K LTPO screen, boasting 392 PPI for crystal-clear visuals. The device’s OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) technology, combined with its state-of-the-art hinges, ensures a flat, crease-minimized display for immersive viewing. These hinges are designed with an incredible 2100MPa strength, supporting over 300,000 folds, offering exceptional durability and a smooth folding experience. Versatility at Its Finest with Optimized UI and Advanced Foldable Scenarios The PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 isn’t just about hardware – it also features a suite of software optimizations tailored to its tri-fold design. The device’s UI dynamically adapts to various scenarios, offering innovative functionalities such as screen hovering for laptop-style usage and tent mode for dual screen face-to-face communication across language barriers using real-time AI translation. For everyday browsing, the foldable screen supports multi-window mode to improve efficiency, letting users stay in their game or movie while responding to messages or searching the internet. And for more inventive imagine, users can explore creative unfolded angles enabled by the tri-fold design. The PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 is designed to enhance productivity and creativity, making it an ideal companion for Ghanaian professionals and students alike.



PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 unleashes infinite possibilities with versatile usage scenarios - laptop style.



PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2’s advanced software and UI specifically optimized for the tri-fold design further enhance the utility of its cutting-edge hardware. For example, the device supports dynamic wallpapers and adaptive icons that adjust with folding and unfolding, while the UI layout is adapted for diverse use cases such as large-screen viewing and tent mode, as well as having the potential for exciting third-party app adaption.



TECNO’s Commitment to Foldable Innovation TECNO’s PHANTOM sub-brand continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in smartphone design.



The PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 builds on the success of previous concepts like the PHANTOM Ultimate rolling screen, demonstrating TECNO’s dedication to delivering the most advanced technologies to its users. This latest innovation not only offers a glimpse into the future of foldable smartphones but also sets the stage for TECNO’s upcoming second-generation foldable devices, the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G, which are set to launch soon. The PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 represents a bold step forward in TECNO’s mission to provide cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of its users. As Ghana continues to embrace the digital age, TECNO’s latest innovation ensures that Ghanaians can experience the best that technology has to offer, right in the palm of their hands. For more information, visit TECNO Ghana’s website or follow TECNO Mobile Ghana https://www.instagram.com/tecnomobilegh/ on social media.



About TECNO As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.