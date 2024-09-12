3 hours ago

A 15-year-old boy identified as Prince Owusu has drowned in an abandoned ‘galamsey’ pit at Adiembra in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.

The abandoned pit was discovered behind Pearland mortuary.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday but the circumstances surrounding it remain sketchy.

The Assembly member for Adansi Asokwa Electoral Area, Frank Amoah confirmed the incident in an interview Adom News.

Mr Amoah said divers were deployed to retrieve the body which has been deposited at the mortuary, pending autopsy.