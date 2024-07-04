3 hours ago

Foster Apetorgbor, the emerging talent from Nsoatreman FC, is gearing up for his debut in the CAF Confederation Cup with determination to surpass the achievements of Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah.

Apetorgbor, whose pivotal role helped Nsoatreman FC secure their maiden Ghana FA Cup title, is set to represent his club in continental competition for the first time next season.

Inspired by Issah's stellar performance in the Confederation Cup, where he emerged as joint top scorer and helped Dreams FC reach the semifinals, Apetorgbor aims even higher.

"I’m working hard to surpass Abdul Aziz Issah’s achievements in the Confederation Cup with Dreams FC," Apetorgbor shared in an interview with Kessben FM.

Nsoatreman FC's journey to the Confederation Cup follows their thrilling victory over Bofoakwa Tano in the Ghana FA Cup final, where Apetorgbor scored the decisive penalty.

Despite his youth, the 16-year-old has managed to balance his football career with his studies at Kumasi High School, demonstrating both talent on the field and dedication off it.

Since joining Nsoatreman FC during the January transfer window, Apetorgbor has made a significant impact in the Ghana Premier League, earning two Player of the Month awards from his 17 appearances.

Looking ahead, Apetorgbor is eager to lead Nsoatreman FC to new heights in the Confederation Cup and establish himself as a rising star in African football.