1 hour ago

A teenage girl brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend has slammed the 'demon girl' who ordered him to stab her to death to 'prove his love'.

Iman Nassir, 17, has spoken out after her ex-boyfriend and the father of her baby Rhett Carty-Shaw, also 17, was jailed for 16 years after repeatedly knifing her and leaving her with terrible injuries.

His girlfriend Kyro Mori Akihiro, then known as Sarah Mohamed, was also jailed for 16 years after she encouraged Carty-Shaw to launch the attack at Ms Nassir's home in Openshaw, Manchester in May.

Mohamed had learnt that Carty-Shaw, who has a child with Ms Nassir, was seeing his ex behind her back.