1 hour ago

English-born midfielder with Ghanaian descent Malachi Talent-Aryeetey has signed his first professional contract with Championship club Reading FC.

The high rated midfielder was very impressive for the U-18 side of the Championship club and has been rewarded with a new one year contract.

Promising midfielder Talent-Aryeetey is among some seven youth team players of Reading to agree new deals, his first senior contract with the club.

Making 16 appearances for our U18s last term, like Collins, Malachi will step up into the U23s fold this year, having made one appearance for Ali's side last season.

Midfielder Lynford Sackey has also agreed to another year with the Royals, this comes on the back of a season in which he too made his first team debut, coming off the bench in the 70th-minute during Reading's Carabao Cup Round Two meeting with Luton Town.