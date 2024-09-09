7 hours ago

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has announced new features to the platform.

The changes come after his release from prison last week.

Durov was arrested in France in August on charges of refusal to cooperate with law enforcement and complicity in managing an online platform “to enable an illegal transaction in an organised group.”

Announcing the new features via his official Telegram channel and on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “Today, we’re introducing new features while phasing out a few outdated ones.”

The platform has removed the People Nearby feature, which allowed users to see—aand message—oother users who were nearby.

It has been replaced by Business Nearby to showcase legitimate, verified businesses.

The company has also disabled new media uploads to Telegraph, the blogging tool.