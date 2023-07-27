11 hours ago

The Tema East constituency MP, Isaac Ashai Odamten, is calling for a probe into the death of two fishermen who died on the sea.

The MP claimed that the fishermen died as a result of the crossing of a boat belonging to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority which crossed and hit the canoe of the fishermen.

However, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has debunked the claims that a boat belonging it caused the death.

The legislator speaking on the floor of parliament said the security agencies must investigate the accident.



Whether this was a pure accident or targeted attack by the Security Agents of the GPHA as has been alleged.

Investigate the propriety or otherwise of the action of these Security Agents vis-à-vis standard operation procedure for such patrols.

Recommend sanctions where necessary to anyone found culpable and compensation where appropriate

Make recommendations on how these kinds of accidents can be prevented in the future”.

“There are widespread reports, Mr. Speaker, to the effect that this incident occurred when a boat belonging to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority crossed these fishermen and hit their canoe thereby causing it to capsize in the process. It is against this backdrop, Mr. Speaker that I wish to call for an urgent investigation into this incident in order to establish the following:He further called on the various stakeholders to initiate steps to ensure they get to the bottom of this matter.

“Mr. Speaker, while the key stakeholders continue to dialogue, I respectfully invite this Honourable House to take a keen interest in this matter and initiate appropriate steps to ensure that we get to the bottom of this matter and establish the truth. This all-important issue borders on two precious lives that have been lost, the Homowo festival of the people of Greater Accra, the Fishing Community and the national closed season,” he said.

Source: citifmonline