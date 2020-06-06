2 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is failing to give credit to former President John Mahama for the new Tema Motorway interchange.

Sammy Gyamfi said in a tweet, “[Nana Akufo-Addo] must learn to give credit where credit is due. Enough of the plagiarisation of Mahama projects.”

President Akufo Addo @NAkufoAddo must learn to give credit where credit is due. Enough of the plagiarisation of Mahama projects. The Tema Motorway Interchange remains the brainchild of the Visionary JDM @JDMahama pic.twitter.com/TPBa6B0gA1— Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) June 5, 2020

The tweet by the NDC Communications Officer comes on the back of a comment by the President that the claim by the Mahama administration that it undertook unprecedented infrastructural development, including roads, was just fantasy.

During the commissioning of the $57 million Tema Motorway Interchange project by Akufo-Addo on Friday, June 5, 2020, the President remarked that “the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was fantasy; existing in the Green Book and not on the ground.”

But in a sharp reaction on Twitter, Mr Gyamfi insisted: “The Tema Motorway Interchange remains the brainchild of the Visionary JDM.”

A photo that accompanied Sammy Gyamfi’s tweet suggested that the government of Ghana negotiated the road project in 2015 with the Japanese government.

John Mahama’s four-year administration ended in 2016.

Ghanaweb