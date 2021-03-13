1 hour ago

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified education on the COVID-19 vaccination in various schools in the Tema Metropolis.

The aim is to use pupils and students as agents of change in the communities, according to a report filed by Peacefmonline.com.

The NCCE Tema Metropolis COVID-19 Vaccination campaign seeks also to galvanize students and pupils to understand the efficacy of the vaccine and to educate their parents and members of the community.

Mr Isaac Kwame Antwi, NCCE Tema Metropolitan Director, said the Commission, as a leading civic educator, had a major role to play to ensure that the public understood the need to take the vaccine.

“We have, therefore, embarked on the engagement with all stakeholders to ensure that we all participate in the vaccination exercise,” Mr Antwi noted.

He also encouraged the pupils and teachers to continue to strictly adhere to the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service COVID-19 preventive measures.

Mr Antwi said, “Sometimes you may not feel comfortable using the nose masks, but to protect yourself, your parents and others, we must bear the little discomfort to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Mr Edem Jarviz Akagbo, NCCE Principal Field Officer, advised the pupils to follow the proper hand washing methods in and out of the school to ensure their safety since the COVID-19 was still in existence.

He encouraged the pupils to educate their parents and guardians about the COVID-19 Vaccine to ensure they go for the jab, which would intend protect the lives of the pupils.

During the engagement some of the pupils, including Miss Akirayatu Abubakari, Junior High School Form One pupil asked about the side effects of the AstraZanecca Vaccines.

The NCCE officials explained that every vaccine and for that matter medicine had possible side effects and that the COVID-19 Vaccine also has its own side effects, which include a slight headache and fever.

The NCCE emphasised that the COVID-19 Vaccine was safe as over 95 per cent of those who took the jab did not experience any side effects.

Even for those who experienced some discomfort, it was a minor reaction, which should not be the basis for anyone not to take the jab, he said.

The NCCE said children under the age of 18, pregnant women and lactating mothers are not permitted to partake in the vaccination exercise.

“Pupils like you who are not yet 18 are not allowed to take the vaccination jab so don’t force that you want to be vaccinated. Your vaccination is to put on your nose masks and wash your hands regularly with soap under running water,” Mr Akagbo explained.

Mr Prosper Sylvanus Ashiagbor, the Head Teacher of the Tema Happy Home School Complex, commended the NCCE for the education and the involvement of pupils and students in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.