40 minutes ago

Former National Circles Council(NCC) Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah aka K5 has urged the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee to temper justice with mercy on the club's deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The winger has been charged with misconduct following the club's 3-2 win over Inter Allies last Monday.

This charge has flared tempers within the supporters group of Asante Kotoko who feel that they are being targeted by the Ghana Football Association.

Gyamfi is seen around the 65th minute of the said game stamping on the toes of Inter Allies striker Andy Okpe but Kwaku Amponsah says the GFA should consider handing their star player a fine instead of banning him.

With five matches to end the season, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is tied on points with Hearts of Oak with goal difference the only thing separating the two sides.

Kwaku Amponsah has pleaded with the Disciplinary Committee to temper justice with mercy and hand their deputy captain a fine.

“Emmanuel Gyamfi should be fined and not be suspended. I totally agree to the charge from the GFA”, he told Happy FM

“I plead with them not to sanction him so he will not miss the two games against Karela and Hearts”, he added.