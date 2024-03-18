19 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak staged a remarkable comeback to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium in matchweek 22 of the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara fielded a formidable lineup, including David Oppong A-frame and Michael Ampadu in the starting eleven.

Both teams started strongly, engaging in an evenly matched contest in the opening ten minutes.

Hearts of Oak had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 26th minute, but Kassim Cisse's attempt narrowly missed the target.

Ten minutes later, Mustapha Yakubu came agonizingly close to scoring, only to be denied by goalkeeper Richard Attah.

In a dramatic turn of events just before halftime, Mustapha Yakubu expertly converted a free kick to give Heart of Lions the lead.

After the break, Hearts of Oak wasted no time in responding, as Salim Adams headed home from Martin Karikari's free kick delivery to equalize just four minutes into the second half.

Heart of Lions intensified their attack, putting pressure on their hosts and forcing Dennis Korsah to receive a red card, reducing Hearts of Oak to ten men.

In the 65th minute, Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange found the back of the net to give Hearts of Oak the lead for the first time in the game.

Salim Adams had another chance to extend the lead, but his powerful long-range shot was saved by goalkeeper Thomas Osae.

In the final tense moments of the game, crucial clearances from Oppong Afrane and Michael Ampadu, including a goal-line save, preserved Hearts of Oak's lead as Heart of Lions pressed for an equalizer.

After a thrilling 90+6 minutes, Hearts of Oak emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, bouncing back to winning ways.

With this result, they have climbed to 7th position on the league table with 32 points and are set to face league leaders Samartex FC in the next round of matches.