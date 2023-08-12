2 hours ago

Over 2,000 students have been sacked from the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) for failing to pay their school fees on time.

The school administration has therefore been threatened with a confrontation on August 14, 2023, if the authorities do not reverse their decision.

According to the affected students, they find it difficult to understand why the authorities had made such a severe choice.

Some students who spoke with Otec FM Aon Friday, said the decision would force them to postpone their programs.

The students claimed that in addition to paying more for tuition, they would also pay more for accommodation for the following academic year.

The disgruntled students claim that the decision by the university's management will have serious effects on their future and that they risk not graduating if they are not given the chance to write their exams.

"We're only going to finish the three-year course next week, so we started our final exam today. They didn't set a limit for us, but despite the fact that we've paid all of our fees, the management claims that since we didn't pay on time, we aren't allowed to write.

"We don't owe them anything, yet they kicked us all out of the exam room. Since we are over 2000, we don't want to enforce the law ourselves, so the authorities must act quickly," they pleaded.

"The inference is that we won't be able to graduate unless this year, thus they must take us into account while assigning us to write our papers. There is a temper here, and some of the students are cursing at the lecturers and verbally abusing them," they revealed.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com