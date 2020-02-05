2 hours ago

There is simmering tension brewing between management of Asante Kotoko and their head coach Maxwell Konadu after both parties clashed on the use of contract rebel Sogne Yacouba.

The Burkinabe import will in the coming months become a free agent and management have decided to freeze him out of the team while the coach is hell bent on using him while he is still a Kotoko player.

Maxwell Konadu wanted to add the player to his list of players traveling to Soagakope for Wednesday's key midweek fixture but the club's management blocked the move.

Kotoko is now faced with shortage of options up front as they are now left with William Opoku Mensah and Richard Arthur who is more of a wide forward than a main striker.

Naby Keita was injured in their game against Liberty and is out of the Sogakope trip to face WAFA making the attacking force super light.