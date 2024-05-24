14 minutes ago

Tension is mounting in Maame Krobo Nkwanta in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, following the discovery of two beheaded male adults.

The victims, identified as herdsmen, were found by the brother of one of the deceased in a nearby bush.

The discovery has caused fear and panic among residents, who are worried about potential reprisal attacks.

The circumstances surrounding the murders remain unknown.

The bodies showed signs of mutilation and had gunshot wounds on their backs.

In response to the incident, Police personnel visited the scene to document evidence and begin investigations.

Police according to Citi News are patrolling the area to prevent further violence and have requested reinforcements to maintain peace and avert potential reprisals.