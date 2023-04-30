4 hours ago

On Saturday, Manchester City's U21 team secured the 2022/23 English Premier League 2 title with a 4-3 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Academy Stadium. The young squad, which includes English-born player of Ghanaian descent Terrell Agyemang, clinched the title with a game to spare.

Currently, Manchester City's U21 team is 13 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea and will play Arsenal next weekend in London. Agyemang, who typically plays as a central midfielder, contributed an explosive performance from the right-back position during the match.

Agyemang, who was born in London to Ghanaian parents, has the opportunity to represent either Ghana or England in the future. At just 20 years old, he has a promising career ahead of him, and his contribution to the Manchester City U21 team's victory will undoubtedly further bolster his profile.