4 minutes ago

Finnish-born Ghanaian youngster Terry Ablade scored in Fulham u-21's 3-2 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday evening.

Five minutes into the game, Luca Barrington was slid through on goal for the youthful Seagulls. Instead of shooting for goal, the winger chose a low cross, which Odutayo was able to clear.

On the other end, Luke Harris challenged goalkeeper Killian Cahill with a long-range attempt, but his effort was feeble and easily gathered by the stopper.

As the first half progressed, the visitors were nervous with Fulham's aggressive pressure. Ablade raced down McNally's lofted pass, forcing a defender to head the ball away for a corner.

Andy Moran latched onto a rebound and scored in the 33rd minute to give the Seagulls the lead.

Terry Ablade equalized for Fulham a few seconds to halftime.

Fulham went behind for a second time at the 60-minute mark. Fulham scored through Jack Hinshelwood.

Oliver Gofford made it 2-2 for Fulham u-21 and Martial Godo secured all three points for the Cottagers in the 87th minute.