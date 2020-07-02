43 minutes ago

The Ghana Health Service says testings for coronavirus has not stopped in the country.

According to GHS, contrary to claims that testings have stopped, the country continue to tests for coronavirus.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, says testings were still going on at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Korle Bu, KCCR and CSIR among others.

He admitted that there was reduced capacity, especially at Noguchi, for testing of coronavirus in Ghana.

He says Noguchi testing capacity has reduced due to shortage of certain supplies it needs.